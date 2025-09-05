Murdered man in Co Armagh is named locally as Christopher 'Chrissy' Burns as police investigation goes on

The man whose death has sparked a murder probe in Co Armagh has been named locally.

He was Christopher ‘Chrissy’ Burns, and was aged in his 40s.

It is believed he was originally from Warrenpoint.

The police had been summoned to an address in Cusher Green in the village of Mountnorris yesterday at around 11.30am.

Murder victim Christopher 'Chrissy' Burns

There, officers and ambulance workers found his body.

He had “serious” injuries to his face and head, police said.

The scene remained cordoned off today.

Gareth Wilson, the DUP’s councillor for the Cusher area, into which Mountnorris falls, said: “Cusher Green is a quiet residential development and this type of shocking incident has obviously very much been met with great shock and concern.

The scene at Custer Green in Mountnorris, Co. Armagh, the victim was found murdered on Thursday

"Hopefully the justice system can respond quickly and the individual behind this murder can be put behind bars."

He added that there was “bewilderment” in the neighbourhood over the incident, adding: “How do you comprehend this type of brutality?”

A 39-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of murder.