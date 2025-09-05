Murdered man in Co Armagh is named locally as Christopher 'Chrissy' Burns as police investigation goes on
He was Christopher ‘Chrissy’ Burns, and was aged in his 40s.
It is believed he was originally from Warrenpoint.
The police had been summoned to an address in Cusher Green in the village of Mountnorris yesterday at around 11.30am.
There, officers and ambulance workers found his body.
He had “serious” injuries to his face and head, police said.
The scene remained cordoned off today.
Gareth Wilson, the DUP’s councillor for the Cusher area, into which Mountnorris falls, said: “Cusher Green is a quiet residential development and this type of shocking incident has obviously very much been met with great shock and concern.
"Hopefully the justice system can respond quickly and the individual behind this murder can be put behind bars."
He added that there was “bewilderment” in the neighbourhood over the incident, adding: “How do you comprehend this type of brutality?”
A 39-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of murder.
On Facebook, Briege Mcevoy described him as a “gentle wee soul,” while Linda Mackin wrote that he was “a lovely lad, have found memories of him – very sad”.