The man whose death has sparked a murder probe in Co Armagh has been named.

He was Christopher ‘Chrissy’ Burns, and was aged 40, police tonight confirmed.

He was originally from the Warrenpoint area.

The police had been summoned to an address in Cusher Green in the village of Mountnorris on Thursday at around 11.30am.

Chrissy Burns was found dead at a property by emergency services

There, officers and ambulance workers found his body.

He had “serious” injuries to his face and head, police said.

The scene remained cordoned off this afternoon.

Gareth Wilson, the DUP’s councillor for the Cusher area, into which Mountnorris falls, said: “Cusher Green is a quiet residential development and this type of shocking incident has obviously very much been met with great shock and concern.

The scene at Custer Green in Mountnorris, Co. Armagh, the victim was found murdered on Thursday

"Hopefully the justice system can respond quickly and the individual behind this murder can be put behind bars."

He added that there was “bewilderment” in the neighbourhood over the incident, adding: “How do you comprehend this type of brutality?”

A 39-year-old man was last night under arrest on suspicion of murder.

On Facebook, Briege Mcevoy described him as a “gentle wee soul,” while Linda Mackin wrote that he was “a lovely lad, have found memories of him – very sad”.

Murder victim Christopher 'Chrissy' Burns

Shane Durnin said: “In a state of shock at this tragic news. [He had a] heart of gold, always would do anything for anyone.

"No one deserves this kind of end. Condolences to the family at this time.”

Cool FM quoted a mother from the area, Jill Hamilton Carson, as saying: “The children had no idea what was going on; they were waving at the helicopters and thought it’s great craic.

"But ultimately then when they realised what was happening they were scared.

"This is a really, really small wee village. Everyone knows one another. And everyone is in shock.”

She said some children were taken out of the local school early as a result of the incident.

