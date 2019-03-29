Murderer who absconded from Maghaberry extradited from ROI

A man who absconded from Maghaberry Prison while imprisoned for murder has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland.

Paul Johnston was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2002 for the murder of Sean May in 1999.

A police spokesperson said: “Following a ruling at Dublin High Court earlier this month, 37 year old Paul Johnston was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland this morning, Friday 29 March for being unlawfully at large while serving a sentence.

“Paul was serving a life sentence for the murder of Sean May in West Belfast in December 1999 and absconded from Maghaberry Prison on 27 April 2017 whilst on a period of temporary release.

“He remained unlawfully at large until he was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 13 May 2017 by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the PSNI.”

The spokesperson added: “He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this afternoon.”