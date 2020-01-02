‘Museum of evil’: IRA victim’s anger at Gaddafi’s shoes on display in republican collection

A victim of a massive IRA bomb has expressed disbelief that shoes belonging to “evil” dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi are proudly on display in a republican museum.

Over the last five decades, the Roddy McCorley Society in west Belfast has amassed a large number of items related to the Troubles and associated with the republican tradition.

Wreckage of the army vehicles after the IRA bomb attack at Narrow Water near Warrenpoint. A damaged army rifle from the scene is now on display in a republican museum in Belfast.

It includes decorative shoes the Libyan dictator apparently gifted to IRA leader Joe Cahill during a visit to his North African regime to secure arms and for the Provisionals.

Among the weaponry the IRA obtained from Gaddafi’s Libya were tonnes of Semtex explosive used in some of the most notorious bomb attacks of the Troubles, including those at Warrington, Enniskillen and Ballygawley.

Nine years on from Gaddafi’s death, relatives of those killed continue to campaign for compensation from the current Libyan authorities.

The government has refused to act on recommendations to help made by the NI Affairs Committee of MP.

Society committee member Kevin Carson said Gaddafi’s shoes were “very valuable” and continued to generate significant interest among visitors. A TV crew from the Middle East visited during the summer to film Mr Carson recounting the story of the shoes.

“Joe Cahill, one of our major republican personalities over the years, had been in Libya on a number of occasions to meet Gaddafi and on one of the occasions he met Muammar Gaddafi in the desert after a great long journey in the sun and heat and dryness, because Gaddafi in those days could never stay in one spot,” he said.

“Joe on that occasion was presented by Muammar Gaddafi with these slippers as a souvenir of this visit.”

Mr Ganesh noted that among countless human rights abuses, the dictator was involved in the kidnap, rape and murder of many Iraqi teenage girls, whom he personally selected n trips to schools and universities.

“I don’t know what they are doing in Northern Ireland,” Mr Ganesh said. “It is like some sick comedy show – that man has done so much evil. This is just unbelievable, it is terrible.

“These shoes were given to a terrorist who was meeting Gaddafi to secure Semtex, which was then used to inflict pain and death on innocent women and children.”

“And to think that ever since the UK has done nothing to hold Libya to account, while the US, Germany and France have all secured compensation for their victims of Libyan sponsored terrorism.”

Mr Ganesh’s injuries from the Canary Wharf bomb included 33% burns, loss of hearing in one ear, PTSD, constant pain in his back and hand and extensive shrapnel wounds.

Despite his own injuries, in the aftermath of the bomb the then keen amateur boxer exerted himself for a prolonged period to help other casualties before collapsing and being taken to hospital. He was later given an award for bravery.

His mother, Patricia Coll, was Irish and he grew up in Co Limerick, moving to London when he was seven. Former Irish President Eamon de Valera was his grandmother’s sister.