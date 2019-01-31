N.I. 102 year-old woman forced by man to hand over £1,000

A 102-year-old woman had £1,000 stolen from a caller to her Northern Ireland home on Wednesday evening.

PSNI Larne said that a man in his 40s, wearing a blue yacht cap and a fleece, knocked on the rear door of her home in Magheramorne.

A spokesperson stated: “This lady was on her own at the time and opened the door allowing this male to enter. This male then asked for her pension which she went and gave him.

“This was around £1,000 and the suspect left via the front door with all the money.

“This occurred in a small estate close to Magheramorne House.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this male in the area or who may have been driving along the Shore Road at Magheramorne and has dashcam to check footage for any suspicious behaviour in the Newpark area.

If anyone can assist police in identifying this suspect, they should contact detectives at Ballymena CID, quoting incident number 1019 30/01/19.