The P.S.N.I. has arrested six people in connection to an ongoing investigation into blackmail and fraud.

Detectives from Organised Crime Branch assisted by uniform officers from Operational Support Department carried out a number of planned searches in the Irvinestown and Lisnaskea area in Co. Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

A six people are in police custody.

As a result of these searches three men aged 28, 29 and 55 and three women aged 29, 50 and 52 were arrested.

They are currently in police custody.