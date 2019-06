Bomb disposal experts have been deployed to the scene of a security alert in Northern Ireland this evening.

The P.S.N.I. and Ammunition Technical Officers (A.T.O.) are at the scene of the security alert on Beragh Hill Road, Londonderry.

The security alert is ongoing.

The News Letter understands a suspicious object has been discovered and A.T.O. have gone in to investigate.

The alert is close to several residential areas near Skeoge Road.

There are no further details at this time.