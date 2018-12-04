N.I. boy (14) missing - PSNI concerned for his safety

The PSNI are becoming concerned about the well-being of a 14 year-old Ballymena boy.

Harrie Summers, who was reported missing on Monday evening, was last seen in the Ballee area of Ballymena at 5:00pm yesterday.

MISSING: 14 year-old Harrie Summers.

Harrie was last seen wearing a wearing a light grey Armani tracksuit, black body warmer and black/orange Nike trainers.



"Harry is in no trouble with either Police or his family, we are just very concerned and would like him home safe and sound as soon as possible," said a PSNI spokesperson.



"If you know where Harry is or have any information at all that could assist us, please ring 101 and quote reference number 1386 of 3/12/18."