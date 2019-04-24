N.I. cat shot with 'pellet gun' or 'air rifle' and undergoes surgery

A cat in required surgery after it was shot with a pellet gun or air rifle, say police.

P.S.N.I. believe the cat was shot in Edenvale Avenue, Carrickfergus between Tuesday April 16 and Friday April 19.

An image of the cat which was shared by the P.S.N.I. on social media.

"Unfortunately this pet cat required surgery as a result of this extremely cruel act," said the P.S.N.I.

Investigating Officer Constable Maguire said

"We believe this happened between Tuesday April 16 and Friday April 19.

"If you know anything about this please call 101 reference number 708 19/4/19 or if you want to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."