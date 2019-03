A 13 year-old child from Northern Ireland is missing and the P.S.N.I. has issued an important appeal for information that could them locate the boy.

John Connors was last seen in the north Belfast area wearing blue shorts, a black and brown coat with a pair of trainers (colour and brand unknown).

MISSING - John Connors.

"If you see this boy or know of his whereabouts please call police on 101 and quote reference number 1076 06/03/2019.

"Thank you in advance your help is greatly appreciated," said the P.S.N.I.