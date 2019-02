The P.S.N.I. is investigating the report of a missing girl.

Eva Toye, (14), went missing at 6:30pm on Sunday from her home in Dundonald.

MISSING - Eva Toye.

Eva was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black leggings and white trainers.

"If you have seen Eva or know of her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 29 11/02/19," said the P.S.N.I.