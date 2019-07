Concern is growing for the welfare of a young Northern Ireland girl who has not been seen since the early hours of Thursday July 11, 2019.

Tami Leigh Gilmour, 14, may be in the Omagh area but may have travelled to the Londonderry or Limavady areas.

Tami Leigh Gilmour. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"If you have seen her or have information regarding her possible whereabouts then please ring in on 101 and quote reference 611 of 11th July," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.