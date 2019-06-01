N.I. child reported missing is found safe and well. Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A 14 year-old who was reported to the P.S.N.I. as missing at the weekend has been located, the police have confirmed. "Thank you for all the help in relation to missing person appeal of the 14 year-old male from the Ards peninsula area. Cameron Palmer. "He has been located safe," said the P.S.N.I. Driver remains in 'critical' condition following N.I. four-vehicle collision ‘Viable explosive device’ found under PSNI officer’s car