N.I. child reported missing is found safe and well.

A 14 year-old who was reported to the P.S.N.I. as missing at the weekend has been located, the police have confirmed.

"Thank you for all the help in relation to missing person appeal of the 14 year-old male from the Ards peninsula area.

Cameron Palmer.

Cameron Palmer.

"He has been located safe," said the P.S.N.I.