N.I. child reported missing - P.S.N.I. make urgent appeal

The P.S.N.I. is trying to locate a 14 year-old boy who has been reported as missing.

Cameron Palmer is believed to have gone missing from his home in the Ards Peninsula area.

It is possible that Cameron is wearing a grey t-shirt and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and carrying a blue backpack.

If you have seen Cameron, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1761 of 31.05.2019

If Cameron should see this post, please know that both your family and police want to make sure that you are safe.