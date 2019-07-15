N.I. dog dies in car in 20°C plus heat - members of public smash car window but animal dies a while later

The P.S.N.I. has started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a dog after it was discovered locked inside a car in 20°C plus heat.

The incident occurred in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh on Sunday.

The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation.

Members of the public attempted to rescue the dog by breaking one of the car windows.

Sadly, the dog died a while later.

"Two people have been cautioned for animal cruelty and they will be formally interviewed in due course," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

"We understand that this type of incident provokes a strong emotional response in us as human beings however we would ask that you keep in mind that this is a live police investigation and that comments should be kept appropriate and sensitive to that investigation," added the police.