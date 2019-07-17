N.I. flag fury after Union Jack erected on Rathfriland water tower

Northern Ireland Water is working with the P.S.N.I. after an individual or individuals broke into a water tower in Northern Ireland before erecting union flags.

A photograph of the unmistakable water tower in Rathfriland, Co. Down was shared on social media on Wednesday.

To the naked eye, it appears that at least seven flags were erected.

The incident was brought to N.I. Water's attention by M.P. for South Down, Chris Hazzard.

"N.I. Water can confirm a break-in occurred at Rathfriland Tower and flags were erected without permission," said a spokesperson for N.I. Water.

"It is believed the outer wall was scaled and the strengthened lock to the tower’s inner steel access door was cut open.

"Specialist equipment would have been required to carry out this activity.

"N.I. Water is liaising with the P.S.N.I.," added the spokesperson.

N.I. Water have started repairs at the site and confirmed they intend to address the incident with politicians and community leaders in the area.

"We are also organising for repairs to the door to take place and the safe removal of the flags.

"N.I. Water is willing to engage with local political and community representatives in relation to this issue."