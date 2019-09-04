N.I. home destroyed by masked men using van as ramrod - this is what we know so far

Extensive damage was inflicted on a home in a Northern Ireland housing estate on Tuesday evening after masked men used a van as a ramrod to destroy the front of the building.

What happened?

A white Ford Transit van was deliberately driven at the front of the house on Tuesday evening.

A gang of masked man surrounded a house in the Glendale Road area of Londonderry on Tuesday and proceeded to smash windows and a white van was used to repeatedly ram the front of the building.

Was anyone injured?

No. The P.S.N.I. has confirmed that no one was at home at the time of the incident.

Where is Glendale Road?

Glendale Road is located near the Skeoge Road on the west bank of the River Foyle.

When did the incident happen?

Shortly after 8:00pm on Tuesday.

Were any of the men arrested or detained?

Not as of yet. The van used in the attack was found a short time later and had been set on fire.

Who is behind the attack?

The P.S.N.I. have not issued any details on who they think who was responsible for carrying out the attack.

Did the emergency services attend the scene?

Yes. The P.S.N.I. and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service both attended the scene.

Are there any other details?

Yes. The P.S.N.I. has confirmed the masked men fled the scene in a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis after the set fire to the white van.

What should I do if I have information?

You can contact detectives at Strand Road P.S.N.I. station on 101, quoting reference 1883 of 03/09/19.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.