N.I. Horror Crash: Londonderry in shock after man's body found inside stolen burning car

People living in a housing estate in Northern Ireland are in shock after the body of a man was discovered inside a stolen burning car after the vehicle collided with a lamppost and caught fire.

The incident occurred in the Galliagh estate in Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A stolen red coloured Mazda 6 car collided with a lamppost before catching fire.

The burning car continued to travel along Fairview Road before stopping at a nearby junction.

The body of a man was recovered from the wreckage.

“The community has been shocked by this incident," said Sinn Fein M.P. for Foyle, Elisha McCallion.

“An investigation is now underway to identify what happened and that must be allowed to continue unhindered," she added.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are working to establish if any other persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter is appealing for anyone who observed a red coloured Mazda car being driven in the area of Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 316 01/06/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

