N.I. horror crash: Man found dead inside burning stolen car after it hits lamppost

A man has died after a stolen car struck a lamppost and caught fire in a Northern Ireland housing estate in the early hours of a Saturday.

At around 4.15am it was reported that a red coloured Mazda 6 car had struck a lamp post in the area of Fairview Road in Londonderry.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The vehicle is reported to have caught fire and travelled along Fairview Road for a short distance before coming to rest close to the junction of Galliagh Park.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in the Oakfield Avenue area of the city earlier.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are working to establish if any other persons were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter is appealing for anyone who observed a red coloured Mazda car being driven in the area of Oakfield Avenue or Fairview Road prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 316 01/06/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Fairview Road remains closed at this time.