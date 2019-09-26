N.I. man (61) jailed for engaging in sex with eight year-old girl who was camping in forest with her family

A 61 year-old Northern Ireland man has been jailed after he convicted of engaging in sexual activity with an eight year-old girl.

Tyrone man, Keith Lindsay, (61) was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown court on Thursday, to two years and four months imprisonment, half to be served in custody and half on licence after pleading guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The offence against the child occurred in Castlewellan Forest Park on July 26, 2018 while the girl was camping with her family.

Lindsay is subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for an indefinite time period, is on the sex offender’s register for ten years and is banned from working with children and vulnerable.

A Forfeiture Order was also issued for Lindsay’s vehicle and bike and the proceeds will go to charity.

Detective Constable Micky Meehan from the P.S.N.I.'s Public Protection Branch welcomed the sentencing.

“The judge praised the bravery of the girl, aged just eight, who got away from Lindsay, taking her little brother with her to safety.

"The girl’s family must also be commended as seeing something like this through the criminal justice process can never be easy.

"Throughout this difficult time they have displayed immense courage and fortitude throughout," said D.C. Meehan.

“Officers in P.S.N.I. Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

"We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.

"We have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and respect. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101," he added.