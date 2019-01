Two men and one woman have been arrested by detectives from the P.S.N.I.'s Terrorism Investigation Unit in Northern Ireland.

The two men are aged 65 and 48 while the woman is 61 years-old.

The three suspects were arrested in west Belfast on Thursday.

All three were arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Thursday.

The arrests were made under the Terrorism Act.

The three suspects have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.