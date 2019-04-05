N.I. man convicted of £45,000 benefit fraud

A Northern Ireland man was convicted at Belfast Crown Court on Friday for claiming more than £45,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

John Watson (67) of Island Street, Belfast, claimed Housing Benefit totalling £45,035 while failing to declare a non-dependant.

Watson was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for three years.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.

Find out more at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud