N.I. man escapes injury in dead of night shooting - P.S.N.I. shutdown section of road

A section of road has been shutdown by the P.S.N.I. after a number of shots were fired at house in a housing estate in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred on Upper Greenwell Street, Newtownards shortly after midnight.

Upper Greenwell Street, Newtownards. (Photo: Google Street View)

A man was inside the property at the time of the attack but he escaped without injury.

Damage was caused to a downstairs window and the interior of the property.

Upper Greenwell Street remains closed between Inisharoan Court and Stanwell Road to allow the P.S.N.I. to carry out an investigation.

Inspector Jonny Francey appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the attack to contact police immediately.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4 13/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and give the people the power to speak up and stop crime,” he said.