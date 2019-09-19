N.I. man fights off masked gang from entering home after being struck with hammer

A man fought off a masked gang and stopped them from entering his home in a Northern Ireland housing estate on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the Derrymore area of Londonderry at approximately 9:30pm.

The attack occurred in Londonderry on Wednesday.

P.S.N.I. Detective Inspector Michael Winters confirmed police are investigating the possibility that it may have been a paramilitary assault.

"It was reported to us shortly after 9:30pm that a number of masked men smashed the window of a house in the Derrymore area of Hazelbank. One of the men was reported to have had a firearm," said D.I. Winters.

“A man, aged in his twenties, who was inside the house at the time, was struck on the arm with what is believed to have been a hammer when he fought off the masked men, preventing them from entering the property. He sustained a minor injury but did not require hospital treatment.

“A woman who was also inside the house was uninjured.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, one line of enquiry is this may have been a paramilitary-style assault."

D.I. Winters added:“This must have been a frightening ordeal for the occupants of the house and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a number of men acting suspiciously, or anyone who has information about this to get in touch with our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2048 of 18/09/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”