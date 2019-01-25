N.I. man headbutts police officer before spitting in nurse's face

A Northern Ireland man has been arrested after he headbutted a police officer and spat in the face of a nurse on Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the Mater Hospital in Belfast at around 7:30am when P.S.N.I. officers attended the Mater Hospital to provide assistance to someone who required help.

The incident occurred in the Mater Hospital in Belfast on Friday morning.

As the officers entered the hospital they encountered 26 year-old man who was exiting the building, shouting threats at nursing staff as he left.

"Police officers approached him and reminded him that there were sick people in the hospital and to calm down," wrote the P.S.N.I. on social media.

"This male then headbutted a police officer on the nose, laughing saying that getting assaulted was 'part of your job'.

"Due to his aggressive behaviour, he was restrained to prevent him from causing any more injuries.

"Unfortunately for us and the nursing staff, he wasn't finished there. He then spat, hitting a young nurse directly in her face."

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting two P.S.N.I. officers and a nurse.

"I don't know about you but I think that this is absolutely disgusting and should not be tolerated by anyone," added the P.S.N.I. on social media..

"The male is now in police custody, arrested for assaulting two police officers and a young nurse.

"I sincerely hope that when this matter comes before the court that the person responsible is dealt with robustly.

"We [P.S.N.I.], or the hard working staff at the Mater should not have to put up with this," they added.