N.I. man in 60s left covered in blood after vicious attack

The P.S.N.I. is investigating an alleged assault on a man in his sixties in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Sandy Row area of Belfast.

One of the shocking images that shows the violent nature of the attack.

A man in his sixties was left covered in blood and with cuts to his head and face.

“We received a report of an assault on the male occupant of a property just before 9.50pm on Tuesday," said Inspector Pollock.

“The man, in his sixties, was reportedly hit by another male, and subsequently sustained a cut to his head and facial injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2256 of 23/07/19."

Another image showing the severity of the man's injuries.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.