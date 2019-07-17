N.I. man knocked unconscious as he checks tyre at side of road - P.S.N.I. looking for 'dark haired female'

The P.S.N.I. is appealing to anyone with information concerning an incident on Draperstown Road on July 12 to contact them immediately.

The incident occurred during the day close to the bus stop and Duntibryan Road junction near Tobermore, Co. Londonderry.

The Draperstown Road where the incident is believed to have occurred. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

A man was knocked unconscious after he exited the vehicle he was in to check a tyre.

The police believe the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

The man suffered spinal, tendon and ligament injuries.

"We’re especially looking to speak to a dark haired female who was driving a red BMW X5 or Volvo jeep.

"Investigation is still ongoing to narrow it down to the exact vehicle and driver," the police said.

"Ring any bells?

"If it was you and you’re now in a panic about what to do, best thing is just drop us a private message and we’ll make arrangements to get your account of what happened.

"Better for all involved if we are contacted voluntarily rather than us having to arrive at your front door some morning," warned the P.S.N.I.