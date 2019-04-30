N.I. man missing since yesterday - P.S.N.I. issue urgent appeal

The P.S.N.I. has issued an appeal for information concerning a missing Northern Ireland man who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.

Mervyn Brown went missing in the Antrim area but he also has ties to Carrickfergus.

Mervyn Brown. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

Mr. Brown was last seen at 6.30pm near Junction Road in Antrim.

Mr. Brown was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue t-shirt, blue denim jeans and trainers.

"Mervyn also has a bandage on his lower left arm," said the P.S.N.I.

"If anybody has seen Mervyn or knows of his current whereabouts, please contact us straightaway quoting reference number 381 of 29/04/19," added the police.