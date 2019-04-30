N.I. man with ties to Carrickfergus missing since yesterday - P.S.N.I. issue urgent appeal

The P.S.N.I. has issued an appeal for information concerning a missing Northern Ireland man who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.
Mervyn Brown went missing in the Antrim area but he also has ties to Carrickfergus.
Mr. Brown was last seen at 6.30pm near Junction Road in Antrim.
Mr. Brown was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue t-shirt, blue denim jeans and trainers.
"Mervyn also has a bandage on his lower left arm," said the P.S.N.I.
"If anybody has seen Mervyn or knows of his current whereabouts, please contact us straightaway quoting reference number 381 of 29/04/19," added the police.