N.I. mother of three beaten with hammer by masked gang in home while her children slept upstairs

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information after receiving a report that three masked men entered a house during which two of the men viciously assaulted a mother of three while her children slept upstairs.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Bloomfield Park area of Londonderry shortly after 10:30pm.

The P.S.N.I. is investigating the incident which occurred on Thursday evening.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters confirmed three masked men entered the property and whilst one man smashed windows and mirrors the other two men savagely beat the woman.

“We received a report, just before 10.45pm last night, that three masked men had forced their way into a house in the area.

“It’s reported that two of the men assaulted the female occupant.

"She was punched and slapped, and hit around the legs with a hammer.

"This assault took place in one of the downstairs rooms.

"Meanwhile, the third male went around the house, smashing windows and mirrors."

D.I. Winters confirmed the woman was hospitalised as a result of the attack.



“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening," said D.I. Winters.

“This was a violent attack on a female. Furthermore, her three young children were home at the time. And, while physically uninjured, they have been left badly shaken.

"It was a traumatic ordeal, which no family should ever have to experience.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, this has all the makings of a paramilitary-style attack.

"I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2114 of 26/09/19.



“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," he said.