N.I. motorist pulls suspected cannabis from 'undercrackers' - P.S.N.I. make three arrests

The P.S.N.I. made three arrests after stopping a Northern Ireland motorists who subsequently produced suspected cannabis from his "undercrackers".

The P.S.N.I. stopped the vehicle in Lisburn on Thursday evening and after speaking with a man inside he produced "a tidy little amount of a suspected cannabis out of his undercackers".

Police stopped the car in Lisburn on Thursday evening.

"A simple stop in Lisburn of a car last night turned into, after some discussion, the occupant pulling a tidy little amount of a suspected cannabis out of his undercrackers.

"This lead to his arrest and a search of a property soon afterwards where various amounts of Class B and Class A drugs were found and another person arrested," said the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. went on to explain how the two arrests led to a third man being arrested and how a further search of the first man they arrested resulted in the discovery of more suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

"We’re a nice bunch of lads and still done a favour for the occupant and dropped a key round to a mate.

"Unfortunately for the mate he also ended up having drugs on him but thought the best way to play it cool when we were in his doorway was to panic, try and squish one of us between his door and frame and then run away upstairs - the drugs were in the living room - there was nothing upstairs. He also was arrested and found himself in custody.

"And speaking about custody while our first fella was getting a more thorough search more suspected class B and class A drugs, well, we’ll say they presented themselves to us on him."

