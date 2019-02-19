N.I. murder victim named by P.S.N.I.

A man who was shot dead in his home in Northern Ireland has been named by the P.S.N.I.

A murder investigation was launched after 52-year-old David Murphy’s body was found at a farmhouse in Glenwherry – between Ballymena and Larne – around 1pm on Tuesday.

It is understood Mr. Murphy’s body was discovered by a neighbour who alerted police.

The PSNI said inquiries were being made by detectives from the Major Investigation Team to establish the circumstances of the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said: “A post mortem is due to take place this afternoon.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 544 of 19/02/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

