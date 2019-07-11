N.I. shop robbed by two masked men wielding a knife

The P.S.N.I. has described an armed robbery of a shop in Londonderry a "terrifying" experience.

The alleged robbery occurred in the Drumleck Gardens area of the city on Wednesday evening.

The P.S.N.I. is investigating.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin appealed to anyone with information to pass it on to the P.S.N.I.

"We received a report at around 10:30pm that two masked males, one of whom was armed with a knife, entered the shop approximately 10 minutes earlier and threatened a staff member before making off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes.



"Thankfully the member of staff wasn't injured, however, this must have been a terrifying ordeal for the staff member who was simply doing her job at her place of work."

D.S. Sergeant added: "I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2108 of 10/07/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."