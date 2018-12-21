N.I. suspicious car alert

PSNI detectives have started an investigation into a vehicle seen acting suspiciously in parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The car was spotted between 3:50pm and 4:10pm

The car was spotted on Thursday morning.

The vehicle is described as a red, five door hatchback, make/model and registration mark not known and may have travelled from Magherafelt direction towards Coagh .

"If anyone was in the area and witnessed the vehicle or has any dash cam footage from the area could they contact the police on 101 quoting Crime reference CC2018121301209," said the PSNI.