N.I. taxi driver 'extremely distressed' after robbed at knife-point

A taxi driver in Northern Ireland has been left "extremely distressed" after he was robbed at knife-point in the early hours of Tuesday.

The alleged armed robbery occurred in the Cullybackey area of Ballymena shortly after midnight.

At approximately 12.30am, police received a report of a robbery of a taxi driver in the area.

Two men got into the taxi in the Spence Crescent area and the taxi driver dropped them off in the Dunclug Park area.

When the vehicle had stopped one of the men presented a knife and demanded money.

Both men made off on foot with a sum of money.

"This was an extremely distressing time for the taxi driver who has been left badly shaken," said the P.S.N.I.

"No one should feel unsafe in their work environment."

Detective Sergeant Crothers appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area between midnight and 12.30am and witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact detectives at Ballymena P.S.N.I. station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 31 01/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

A 21 year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time and is assisting with enquiries.