N.I. taxi driver is smashed in face with gun and robbed - man arrested after burger van break-in

The P.S.N.I. has arrested a man in his twenties on his suspicion of assaulting and robbing a Northern Ireland taxi driver at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on in Antrim at approximately 12:30am on Thursday.

The taxi driver was struck in the face with a firearm.

The driver picked up his fare of two males and a female in the Ballymena Road area at 00.30 this morning and took them to Junction One.

Once there the male front seat passenger brandished a firearm and demanded money before striking the driver in the face with the weapon.

The two men and one woman then fled the taxi.

A man in his twenties was arrested a short while later after police received reports of a break-in at a burger van in the Springfarm area and criminal damage at a shop on Ballymena Road.

The man remains in custody.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Reducing Offending Unit in 101, quoting reference 45 18/07/19.