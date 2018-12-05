N.I. teen goes missing - family worried for son's safety

The family of a missing teenage boy from Northern Ireland are worried for their son's safety.

Sixteen year-old Marcus Boyd, who is from the Bangor area, has not been seen since yesterday.

MISSING: Marcus Boyd.

The PSNI has issued an appeal to anyone with information that could help them locate Marcus to contact them immediately.

"Marcus was last seen wearing a green parka with fur lined hood, grey track bottoms and grey trainers with orange laces," said the PSNI.

"Marcus is not in any trouble and all we need to know he is safe.

"Please get in touch via 101 quoting cc2018120401215 if you have any information.

"You can also contact us via PM as well if that’s easier."