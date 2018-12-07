N.I. war graves attacked by vandals using 'I.R.A. graffiti'

The PSNI is treating two separate attacks on war graves in Northern Ireland as hate crimes.

The two incidents occurred in Belfast City Cemetery and in Milltown Cemetery earlier this week.

An image of one of the graves targeted by vandals using I.R.A. graffiti.

In one incident a gravestone was knocked over and in another vandals sprayed I.R.A. graffiti on a gravestone.

"We are treating this as a hate crime," said the PSNI.

"The question I find myself asking is, why would you do this? Cemeteries are resting places for people from all walks of life and should be treated with reverence, respect and dignity.

"There is no justification for this whatsoever. To whoever carried out these crimes we will be pursuing you," added the PSNI.