N.I. woman convicted of £51,000 benefit fraud

A Northern Ireland woman has been convicted of claiming more than £51,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

The woman was convicted at Craigavon Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse.

Sharon Davidson (39) of Drumellan Gardens, Craigavon claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £51,291 while failing to declare she was living with a partner. She was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for three years.

She is required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.

Find out more at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud