N.I. woman has face slashed after two men chase her through woodland

A Northern Ireland has had her face slashed during what the P.S.N.I. has described as a "cowardly act of violence".

The incident occurred in the Newry area on Monday April 8 at approximately 6:00pm.

The woman was walking past Customs House, Carnbane Way towards Ardmore Road when she noticed two men following her.

In an attempt to get away from them she cut through an area of woodland adjacent to the Customs House. At this point the two men approached her and grabbed her handbag.

The woman resisted and one of the suspects slashed her face with what she believes was a blade.

A struggle then ensued, however the victim was able to flee from the scene.

The woman received minor injuries to her face which did not require hospital treatment.

"The victim has been left extremely traumatised by this cowardly act of violence," said the P.S.N.I.

One of the suspects is described as being tall and wearing a dark hoodie.

The second suspect is described as being of stocky build and wearing a dark baseball cap. He had a scar running from his forehead to the right hand side of his face and he had what is described as a ‘scruffy ginger beard’.

Detective Sergeant Darragh appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or who observed the two men making off from the Retail park near Ardmore Road to contact detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 989 08/04/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.