N.I. woman in holiday nightmare after scammed out of £1,350 by bogus Spain holiday website

A Northern Ireland woman has lost £1,350 after booking a holiday on a website run by scammers.

The woman, from Armagh, booked the holiday through a website called PerfectHolidaySpain.

The website no longer existed after the woman handed over 1,350.

After paying for accommodation for a week the woman attempted to arrange a time and place to collect the keys to the property.

However, when the woman went online she discovered the website through which she had paid for the accommodation had vanished and no longer existed.

The woman made repeated attempts to contact the person she had been in contact with but no one responded to her.

"When booking holidays online always use reputable websites and travel agents, and do a few checks with review websites to ensure no one else has fallen foul before and it’s all above board," warned Scamwise N.I.