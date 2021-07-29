Name confirmed of eight week-old baby boy killed in house in Brompton Park incident
The PSNI has confirmed the name of the eight week-old baby boy killed during an incident in a house in Belfast on Tuesday.
Baby Liam O'Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and a second child was taken to hospital where her condition is being described as stable.
Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “A 29 year old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has now been released from hospital and transferred to police custody for questioning.
“The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.
“I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 of 27/07/21.”