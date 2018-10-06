Narrow Water memorial vandalised again for second time this week

The memorial to 18 soldiers killed in an IRA ambush at Narrow Water in Warrenpoint has been vandalised again just days after a previous attack.

Wreaths were damaged and thrown on to the road in this latest incident, which police are again treating as a hate crime.

PSNI Inspector Ryan Moore said: “We received a report around 7.30am this morning that wreaths had been damaged and thrown onto the road. It is believed that this happened sometime overnight.

“This is the second time this week that damage at the site has been reported to police. On Thursday, October 4, crosses were broken and wreaths scattered at the memorial on the main Warrenpoint to Newry road.

“And last month, damage was reported to us after an incident there on Saturday evening, September 15.

“All these reports are being treated as hate crimes.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed what happened last night – or either of the previous incidents – to get in touch with police.

“We would also ask anyone who may have captured dashcam or helmet cam footage on the Warrenpoint Road last night to contact us on 101, quoting reference number CCS 306 of 06/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.