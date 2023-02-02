Natalie McNally’s family release statement after Stephen McCullagh charged with her murder

It comes after 32-year-old Stephen McCullagh of Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, was charged with her murder.

She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time with a baby boy.

The statement in full, issued via the PSNI, reads:

Natalie McNally

"Over the past six weeks we have opened our home and our hearts to the media, politicians, church leaders, campaign groups and the wider public.

"We did so in our determined quest for justice for our Natalie and baby Dean.

"We have also used our platform to call for an immediate end to violence against women and girls.

"We cannot thank you all enough for your steadfast support that has carried us through.

"We welcome the latest development in the case. Information remains key and we continue to call for any and all information to be brought forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

"We would now request some privacy to allow us to grieve privately as a family.”

