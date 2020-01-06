Nationalist attacks on north Belfast residents prompt calls for interface gates to be closed

A DUP MLA has called for an interface to be closed at night after “disgraceful” attacks on residents in north Belfast.

Residents in the lower Oldpark area of the city reported that around 20 nationalist youths attacked homes and vehicles in Avoca Street and Alloa Street on Saturday, December 28.

The residents said that the youths attacked on two occasions before heading off into the Girdwood complex off Cliftonpark Avenue.

North Belfast MLA William Humphrey said he was supporting residents’ calls for “for these gates to be closed at night-time when the Girdwood Community Hub is closed”.

“These were disgraceful attacks and residents were subjected to sectarian abuse and threats of further attacks.

“Due to concerns for further attacks we welcome that the gates were subsequently closed on the evenings of both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” he added.

“It has long been the desire of residents in lower Oldpark that these gates should be closed every evening when the complex is closed, due to the regularity of sectarian attacks upon their homes and property and clashes between groups of youth in the vicinity.”

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore confirmed the PSNI were treating the incidents as hate crimes.

“We will continue to monitor reports of criminal and antisocial behaviour and respond appropriately,” she added.