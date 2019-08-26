Neighbour forces burglars to flee

Two burglars were forced to flee when they were disturbed by a neighbour in south Belfast during the early hours of this morning, police say.

Police say they received the report of an “aggravated burglary” at a property in the Wolseley Street area.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We received a report that at around 3.00 am this morning, two men gained entry to a flat in the Wolseley Street area, they fled when they were disturbed by an occupant of a nearby flat.

“The first male is described as being around 6ft in height, slim build, dark short hair and was clean shaven. He is believed to have been wearing a dark coloured hooded coat with a green lining, white top, dark track bottoms and dark trainers.

“The second male is described as being 5’10” in height, of slim build, with blonde short hair and was clean shaven.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 255 of 26/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.