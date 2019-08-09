New Lodge bonfire: two men arrested after critical stabbing

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a number of reported stabbing incidents in the New Lodge area last night.

An 18-year-old male was stabbed in the back in the vicinity of the bonfire and was taken to hospital where his condition this morning is understood to be critical.

Another man, who is 39-years-old, also sustained a stab wounds to his arm and hip. He is also in hospital receiving treatment however his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

The detained suspects, 28 and 21, were arrested early this morning at an address off the Oldpark Road on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said “We are aware of footage circulating on social media and this will be examined as part of the wider investigation. I would encourage anyone who was in the area and who can assist the investigation to please make contact with us by calling 101, quoting reference 1818 08/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.