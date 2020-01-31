New PSNI deputy chief appointed

A new Deputy Chief Constable for the PSNI has been appointed.

Mark Hamilton takes on the post after a recommendation by the Northern Ireland Policing Board’s appointment panel.

The recommendation was unanimously ratified by the Policing Board and was approved by the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Assistant Chief Constable Hamilton is currently responsible for District Policing Command in the PSNI, and has been serving for 25 years in policing.

Policing Board chair Professor Anne Connolly said: “I am pleased to confirm that Mark Hamilton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI following a rigorous, fair and lawful selection process.

“ACC Hamilton, who is currently responsible for District Policing Command in the PSNI, brings wide ranging experience to the role, having served in a range of posts during his 25 year career in policing. We are looking forward to working with Mark and wish him well in this key position of support to the Chief Constable.”

The appointment panel comprised: Board Chair Anne Connolly, Vice Chair Debbie Watters, John Blair MLA, Dolores Kelly MLA, Gerry Kelly MLA, Gary Middleton MLA and Paul Nolan.