Newly qualified driver clocked at 111mph on NI road

A restricted driver who passed their test just weeks ago has been detected driving at 111mph by officers from the PSNI’s Roads Policing Unit.

Although restricted to 45mph, the motorist was stopped by a patrol operating out of Mahon Road in Portadown on the M1 motorway on Sunday evening.

In a Twitter post on the @PSNITraffic page, police posted an image of the speed gun reading and said: Last night, officers from Mahon Rd RPU stopped a driver far in excess of the speed limit.

“To make matters worse, it transpired the driver had only passed their test weeks ago, and so restricted to 45mph. They will now have a day in a court for excess speed and other offences.”