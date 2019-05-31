Newry dog acid attack: £1000 reward for information

The USPCA has offered a reward of £1,000 to find those responsible for spraying a dog in Newry with acid.

The charity said it is offering the money for any information leading to the successful conviction of the person or persons responsible for the “horrendous” acid attack this week.

The image shared by Doggy 911 Rescue South Down of the dog after the attack. The family pet was put to sleep a while after this photo was taken.

USPCA chief executive Brendan Mullan said: “The graphic reports of the appalling acid attack that took the life of a family pet in Newry has triggered a tidal wave of revulsion and through the generosity of the public, we are now able to offer this £1,000 reward.

“We would encourage anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number. It is important that the perpetrators of this vile and cruel act are found and brought before the courts.”

PSNI Inspector McCullough said the incident happened in the Newry area on Tuesday afternoon.

“Police received a report about an injured dog in the Pound Road area of Newry at approximately 6.10pm on Tuesday May 28,” said Inspector McCullough.

“The animal was taken to a local vet, however, due to the severity of its injuries the dog had to be euthanised.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Doggy 911 Rescue South Down said: “This dog’s family have been left completely devastated and heartbroken due to the actions [of] some evil scumbag.”

The group called for anyone with information to go to the PSNI.